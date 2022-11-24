Which Pokemon are Missing from Scarlet and Violet and Sword and Shield?

After the controversy around Dexit, fans hoped that the Pokemon that were left out of Sword and Shield would show up in Scarlet and Violet. However, that’s not been the case for some fan favorites. There are 126 pokemon that aren’t in Sword and Shield or Scarlet and Violet, and you can see the list below.

List of pokemon missing from Sword and Shield and Scarlet and Violet

Out of 1,008 pokemon, 126 of them haven’t been in Scarlet or Violet. Some of these showed up in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but others have yet to appear in any eighth or ninth-gen games. They are: