my hero academia season 6 episode 10 release date and time on crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Season 6 continues to impress audiences, thanks to its slick storytelling. Now, fans want to know exactly when they will be able to watch Episode 10 of the anime series’ sixth season. Coming to Crunchyroll, it’s not long until it will be available to stream. Here is the release date and time for the upcoming episode.

My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 10 will be released on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The local time at which the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll depends entirely on where you are in the world. Fortunately, it’s been confirmed that episodes will continue to drop at the same time as usual, despite the recent change to Daylight Savings Time. With all of that in mind, here is the release time for Episode 9 in various time zones across the globe:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Time

4:30 a.m. Central Time

5:30 a.m. Eastern Time

10:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

My Hero Academia Season 6 will run for two consecutive cours, for a total of 25 episodes. As the new installments run through the fall and winter, audiences could be watching well into 2023. There haven’t been any announcements yet as to whether or not there will be any short breaks for the holidays, but they are common when it comes to anime.

This latest season of My Hero Academia has seen the Heroes and the villains engage in all-out war. With potentially dire consequences for many of those involved, each episode is a must-watch. Though a Season 7 hasn’t yet been confirmed, the popularity of the manga on which the series is based, would suggest that it is just a matter of time before the announcement is made.