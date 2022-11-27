Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 9 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

As Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury continues, fans each week are getting more and more addicted to the series. Proving popular since its debut, it was the first Gundam anime in seven years, and is the first to feature a female protagonist. With a lot to prove, it is now moving towards its ninth episode. Here is exactly when you can watch the next installment on Crunchyroll.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 9 will be released on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The local time at which you’ll be able to watch the latest episode, depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time for Episode 9 in various time zones across the globe:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Time

4:30 a.m. Central Time

5:30 a.m. Eastern Time

10:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury will run for two non-consecutive cours, it has been confirmed. The second will start broadcasting from April 2023, though an exact release date hasn’t yet been announced. Despite this, it will likely be sticking to the same release time schedule. Both cours when combined will total 25 episodes.

Suletta Mercury is the anime’s main character, and pilot of the Gunda, Aerial. Dealing with the ramifications of a corrupt world, she is facing challenges due to emerging threats from all sides, including unique technologies. Having worked her way into the hearts of viewers, we’re hopeful that she won’t be the last female leading star in Gundam’s future. Giving women more opportunities in all aspects of the entertainment business is as important as it has ever been.