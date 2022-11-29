chainsaw man episode 7 english dub release date and time on crunchyroll

As Chainsaw Man continues, fans who prefer to watch the anime with English dub are wondering when Episode 7 of the series will be available. The stakes are high as the Gun Devil threatens to take the lives of everybody investigating them, unless they sacrifice Denji. Keeping that in mind, the next part of the story is a must-see. Here’s when you can watch the next installment with English dub on Crunchyroll.

Image: ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 with English dub will be released on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The local time at which the latest installment drops depends entirely on where you are in the world. Thankfully, the time at which the episode goes live on Crunchyroll has not changed. Here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Mountain Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

The Chainsaw Man English dub cast includes some familiar voices, including Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, and Sarah Widenheft as Power. They deliver some stellar performances, breathing new life into the much-loved characters on screen.

With Denji’s journey taking more twists and turns than he can keep up with, will he be able to focus on the task at hand, or is the allure of members of the opposite sex too much? Keeping him distracted may not be their goal, but the women in Denji’s life are beginning to have an effect on every action he takes. If he takes his eye off the ball, he could be in danger moving ahead, especially when it comes to the more powerful devils he is being tasked with taking down.