When You Finish Saving The World Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot

Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg in his directorial debut, When You Finish Saving The World has been making waves ever since its early screenings. With just a few weeks to go until the movie makes its general release in theaters, we delve into what you can expect from the big screen feature when it does arrive, including its cast, plot, and even a freshly-baked trailer.

When You Finish Saving The World is released in theaters on Friday, January 20, 2023. As one of the first major releases of the new year, many will be looking to its box office performance for pointers as to whether the next 12 months will be strong for cinema. Of course, it won’t likely be competing with the major blockbusters, like those from Marvel Studios, but with some big names attached, it should do pretty well.

Who is in the cast of Jesse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving The World?

Julianne Moore as Evelyn

Finn Wolfhard as Ziggy

Billy Bryk as Kyle

Alisha Boe as Lila

Jack Justice as Jackie

Jay O. Sanders as Roger

Eleonore Hendricks as Angie

Catherine Haun as Cath

Annacheska Brown as Cyril

Sara Anne as Becky

Marika Rose Sayers as Politician

Felipe Jeantete as Corporate America

Calhoun Koenig as Emcee

Colin Miller as Singer

Adrian Mackenzie as Bandana Guy

Laura-Love Tode as Barb

Mimi Fletcher as Leslie

Jordyn Aurora Aquino as Marci

When You Finish Saving The World trailer

What is When You Finish Saving The World about?

Evelyn may spend a lot of her time helping strangers in hard times, but when it comes to sharing a connection with her son Ziggy, she struggles. The young and aspiring internet star doesn’t recognize the problems of the real world outside, but doesn’t let that deter him from pursuing a politically conscious young woman at his high school. His mother, meanwhile, attempts to be the parent figure she feels an unassuming teen at her shelter so desperately needs. Emotional, yet funny, this portrait of a mother and son may prove the two have more that connects them than they would first admit.