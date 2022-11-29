TikTok Official Pink Sauce: Where to Buy and is it Good?

The TikTok Official Pink Sauce has finally arrived on the commercial market after a few run ins with food poisoning and the FDA. Now the sauce is distributed by Dave’s Gourmet Specialty Foods. However it uses a simpler simpler recipe, is dairy-free, and shelf-stable. For those wanting to try it out, here’s where you can buy the Pink Sauce and whether it is any good.

Where can you buy the Tiktok Official Pink Sauce?

The official Pink Sauce, as seen on Tiktok and Instagram, can be purchased directly from the Dave’s Gourmet Specialty Foods website for $7.99. Dave’s Gourmet sauce products can also be purchased at a variety of retailers throughout the US, including Vons, Albertsons, Erewhon, and Sprouts.

Is the Tiktok Official Pink Sauce good?

Those who have tried it have described the sauce as similar to a ranch dressing. As to whether it is good? The verdict is out on that one but most are leaning toward “no” with complaints about the smell and the taste of the sauce, as well as its inconsistent coloring.

Don’t be fooled by the Dave’s Gourmet website that has over 100 reviews appearing to give the sauce an average score of 4.9 out of 5 stars: those reviews are for Dave’s Gourmet Speciality Foods as a company, and not the sauce itself.

The good news is that the official Pink Sauce is now free of incorrect labeling and food regulation violations, with Dave’s Gourmet promising quality control and a sauce that will not simply spoil during shipping. There are no dairy products, preservatives, or artificial colors and flavors. Try it if you dare.