How to hide photos iOS 16 iPhone

How to Hide Photos on iOS 16

By Jason Faulkner

The process to hide photos in iOS 16 changed a bit from previous versions of the operating system. Fortunately, it’s a fairly straightforward process once you know which menu to look under. So, continue reading to learn how to hide images in your Photos app on your iPhone running iOS 16.

Time needed: 1 minute.

Follow the steps below to hide photos on your iPhone on iOS 16.

  1. Open the Photos app

    The option to hide images is (predictably) located in the Photos app.How to hide photos on iOS 16 1

  2. Select the correct album

    Open the album that contains the photos that you want to hide.How to hide photos on iOS 16 2

  3. Select the images

    Tap the Select option on the upper right corner of the screen and then tap the images you wish to hide.How to hide photos on iOS 16 3

  4. Open the options menu

    Once the right images are selected, tap the circle with three dots inside on the lower right corner of the screen.How to hide photos on iOS 16 4

  5. Hide the photos

    Tap “Hide” to send all the selected images to the Hidden albumHow to hide photos on iOS 16 5

Once your images are hidden on iOS 16, you can find them by entering the Photo app and scrolling down to the bottom. Under “Utilities,” you’ll see the Hidden album right above the Deleted Images bin. You’ll need to use Face ID, Touch ID, or your PIN to access it.

You can also unhide photos by selecting the options menu and then “Unhide.”

Jason Faulkner
Jason Faulkner
Jason Faulkner is the Senior Editor of Game Revolution and PlayStation LifeStyle. On a typical day, you can find him working desperately trying to get late-1990s/early-2000s PC games working at 4K and 16:9 ratio without crashing.

Share article

Upcoming Releases

Trending

Related guides