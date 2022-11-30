Is Marvel’s Midnight Suns Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day but that doesn’t mean the game won’t join the subscription service at a later date. After all, there are new games being added to Game Pass on a weekly basis. Here’s everything you need to know about the chances of Marvel’s Midnight Suns being one of those games.

Is Marvel’s Midnight Suns Releasing on Xbox Game Pass?

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will not be released on Game Pass on December 2.

The subscription service currently offers more than 400 games and new games are certainly being added to the list this week, such as Soccer Story and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, but not Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Those wanting to play the game on day one will need to purchase the game on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC.

There is a chance that Marvel’s Midnight Suns can come to Game Pass at a later date, but neither Microsoft, Firaxis, or 2K Games have confirmed this. Previous games from Firaxis and 2K Games have been released on Game Pass, like XCOM 2 and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, so we believe it’s only a matter of time before Midnight Suns joins them.

