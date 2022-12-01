Is There a Warhammer 40K: Darktide Error Code 4008 Failed Handshake Timeout Fix?

The only fix for Warhammer 40K: Darktide error code 4008 failed handshake timeout is patience. The issue is caused when the server doesn’t respond to your game client attempting to connect. Because the servers don’t respond within a certain amount of time, the request times out, and you get sent back to the menus.

What causes Warhammer 40K: Darktide failed handshake timeout error code 4008?

Error code 4008 in Warhammer 40K Darktide occurs when the server is too busy to respond to your game’s requests. Unfortunately, with the failed handshake timeout, this can occur at any point, including:

When trying to connect to a game.

During a match.

While matchmaking.

The only fix for error code 4008 in Darktide is to be patient. You’re getting failed handshake timeouts because so many people are trying to play that the servers can’t keep up. So, once Fatshark brings more servers online, or traffic dies down, you should be able to play the game without issue.

However, if you think the issue might be on your end, you can try the following common fixes:

Reset your router.

Reset your modem.

Restart your console or PC.

Verify the file integrity.

Uninstall and reinstall the game.

Update your graphics drivers.

Again, the fix will most likely be to wait until the Darktide servers are more stable.