When Does Warzone 2 Double XP End? (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox)

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 double XP is almost here, giving players of the battle royale, DMZ, and main Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer modes double the experience points. Double XP will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox, so no one is missing out. Unfortunately, like all good things, double XP must come to an end. Here’s the time and date when the Warzone 2 double XP event ends.

When does the Warzone 2 double XP event end?

The Warzone 2 double XP event will end on December 2 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 6 PM GMT / 7 PM CET.

Players will be able to grind out the double XP until the hour ticks over. Following that, all matches will go back to rewarding players will the standard amount of experience.

It’s unusual timing for a Call of Duty double XP event, as they usually happen over a weekend. This is often preferred as players are likely to have more time to play. Hopefully there’s a weekend event soon so that those who missed out on this double XP event can catch up.

