Warzone 2 Bird’s Eye Nerf: Will This OP Perk Be Nerfed and Patched?

Players are asking for a Warzone 2 Bird’s Eye nerf due to just how OP the Perk is. Effectively giving players access to unlimited UAVs, the Bird’s Eye Perk has risen to become the best Perk in Warzone 2.0. Will it be nerfed in an upcoming patch? Here’s the need-to-know info.

Will the Warzone 2 Bird’s Eye Perk be nerfed?

The Warzone 2 Bird’s Eye Perk should be nerfed, as it is currently very overpowered.

While its description details how it enhances UAV and Radar pings to reveal the enemy’s direction, an additional function makes it the most powerful Perk in Warzone 2. Bird’s Eye has the additional effect of hijacking any and all other UAVs that are called in, effectively giving the player unlimited UAV access for the majority of the match.

At the time of writing, Raven Software hasn’t acknowledged whether the Perk is broken or working as intended. If working as intended, I think most players would agree that it is in desperate need of a nerf.

Here’s hoping the developer provides an update on the Perk soon, with plans to fix it.

For other Warzone 2 guides, here’s how to get a nuke using the Champion’s Quest contract. And here’s how to fix the game not working or launching.