Warzone 2 Nuke Contract: How To Get the Champion’s Quest

Completing the Warzone 2 nuke contract is one of the biggest challenges that the game offers. Named the “Champion’s Quest,” it is only for true masters of the Warzone and it will be a rare event that many players won’t ever see. For those who think that they can take on the challenge, here’s how to get the nuke in Warzone 2.

How to get the nuke in Warzone 2

To get the nuke in Warzone 2, players must:

Win five matches in a row. On the sixth match, pick up the Champion’s Quest contract. Collect three elements from different parts of the map. Take them to the bomb site that appears on the map. Arm the nuke. Defend the nuke for two minutes. The nuke goes off, winning the match.

If five consecutive wins aren’t challenging enough, the Champion’s Quest sends the entire lobby of enemies against the player’s arming the nuke. The bomb site can be seen on the map for everyone, leading them to the nuke’s position with the aim of disarming it.

