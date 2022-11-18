Warzone 2 Can’t Hear Footsteps Fix: Best Audio Mix To Hear Enemies

For those looking for a Warzone 2 can’t hear footsteps fix, there’s only so much sound tweaking players can do to give enemy footstep noise a boost. Here’s the best Audio Mix setting and other ways to hear enemies better.

To fix Warzone 2 can’t hear footsteps audio, players should:

Change Audio Mix to “Headphone Bass Boost.” Head to Settings > Audio > Volumes > Audio Mix and select “Headphone Bass Boost.”

Turn Music Volume down. Go to Settings > Audio > Volumes > Music Volume and turn it down. Music plays through matches of Warzone 2, so turning it down will help stop it from drowning out enemy footstep noise.

Use Proximity Chat instead. Playing speaking with Proximity Chat enabled can be heard as they get closer to you. Use Proximity Chat to hear when enemies are nearby and wait for them.



Other than the above options, there is little else that players can do to give enemy footstep noise a boost. Warzone 2 footsteps are significantly quieter than the footsteps in Warzone Caldera, so it’s understandable why some players are confused.

