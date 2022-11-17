Warzone 2 Proximity Chat Not Working Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

Knowing how to fix Warzone 2 Proximity Chat not working for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One can help players start to enjoy one of the game’s unique aspects. Hearing enemy players can be enormous fun!
How to fix Warzone 2 Proximity Chat not working
To fix Warzone 2 Proximity Chat not working on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, players should:
- Ensure Proximity Chat is enabled in the Settings menu.
- Go to Settings > Audio > Voice Chat > Proximity Chat and turn it “On.”
- If the setting is already set to “On,” turn it “Off” and exit the menu. Then re-enter and turn it “On.”
- On PC, make sure the “Voice Chat Device” is correct.
- It’s important that this setting is configured correctly, otherwise enemy chatter won’t come through.
- Increase Voice Chat volume.
- Whether in the Audio settings or on your headset itself, ensuring the Voice Chat is turned up will allow enemies to be heard.
- If Voice Chat issues continue, check the game’s social media for any updates.
To see if voice chat issues are a problem that Raven Software is actively working on, check the official Warzone 2 Trello board here.
If none of the above fixes help you, the next best step is to reach out to Activision Support.
