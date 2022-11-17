Warzone 2 Proximity Chat Not Working Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

Knowing how to fix Warzone 2 Proximity Chat not working for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One can help players start to enjoy one of the game’s unique aspects. Hearing enemy players can be enormous fun!

How to fix Warzone 2 Proximity Chat not working

To fix Warzone 2 Proximity Chat not working on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, players should:

Ensure Proximity Chat is enabled in the Settings menu. Go to Settings > Audio > Voice Chat > Proximity Chat and turn it “On.” If the setting is already set to “On,” turn it “Off” and exit the menu. Then re-enter and turn it “On.”

On PC, make sure the “Voice Chat Device” is correct. It’s important that this setting is configured correctly, otherwise enemy chatter won’t come through.

Increase Voice Chat volume. Whether in the Audio settings or on your headset itself, ensuring the Voice Chat is turned up will allow enemies to be heard.

If Voice Chat issues continue, check the game’s social media for any updates. The official Call of Duty Twitter account can be visited here. And Raven Software can be found here.



To see if voice chat issues are a problem that Raven Software is actively working on, check the official Warzone 2 Trello board here.

If none of the above fixes help you, the next best step is to reach out to Activision Support.

