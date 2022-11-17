How To Fix Warzone 2 Lobbies Not Filling Up (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox)

Here’s how to fix the Warzone 2 lobbies not filling up for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. This is where the game isn’t finding enough players to fill the lobby, resulting in games not starting or rounds beginning without a full lobby.

Warzone 2 lobbies not filling up or finding players fix

To fix Warzone 2 lobbies not filling up on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, players should:

Enable Crossplay. If the option is available under “Account & Network,” ensure that it is “On.” Turning on Crossplay will open lobbies up to more platforms, making it easier to fill them.

Try a different game mode. It’s possible that the game mode you are searching for simply isn’t as popular.

Reboot the game. Sometimes the game requires a boot in order to work properly. Give it a try.

Make sure NAT Type isn’t “Strict.” Those with a Strict NAT Type will be matchmaking with fewer players.

Check the game’s social accounts to make sure everything is functioning properly. The Call of Duty Twitter account can be found here. The Raven Sofware account is here.



To see if this issue is something that the developers are currently working on, keep an eye on the official Warzone 2.0 Trello board.

If the above solutions don’t help fix your issue, contacting Activision Support is the next best step.

