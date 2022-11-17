Why Is Warzone 2 So Laggy on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox?

Many players are asking “Why is Warzone 2 so laggy?” at launch for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. It’s understandable why users are asking this, as I myself have been experiencing laggy matches, rubberbanding, stutter, and crashes. Here’s the latest information on why Warzone 2 is so laggy.

Why is Warzone 2 so laggy?

Warzone 2 can be laggy on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox for a few reasons. These include:

Poor system performance. On PC, Warzone 2 can become laggy when the graphics settings are too high. Try lowering them. On PS5, PS4, and Xbox, Warzone 2 can get laggy when the system throttles due to high temperatures. Make sure the system is placed somewhere that is well-ventilated.

Connection issues. Exit out of the game and try connecting to another. It’s possible that it was just a laggy host connection. Make sure that there are no downloads or uploads on your network. Use a wired connection if you’re experiencing problems when playing wirelessly. Try restarting your router.

Issues with the game servers. Warzone 2 lag can be caused by issues with the game’s servers. Monitor the Call of Duty and Raven Software Twitter accounts for any issues.



For an up-to-date look at what the developer is currently working on, the Warzone 2.0 Trello board is worth bookmarking.

Those wanting additional help should reach out to Activision Support.

For more Warzone 2 guides, here’s the current meta weapons for the new battle royale experience. And here’s the best Perk Package to pick.