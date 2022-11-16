Warzone 2.0 Meta Weapons: Which Weapon Is Best Right Now?

Players arming themselves with Warzone 2.0 meta weapons will gain the upper hand in any gunfights. For those wondering “Which weapon is best right now?”, this guide explains our top pick for the Warzone 2.0 meta gun.

What is the Warzone 2.0 meta weapon build?

The Warzone 2.0 meta weapon build with attachments is:

Weapon : FSS Hurricane

: FSS Hurricane Barrel : FSS Cannonade 16″

: FSS Cannonade 16″ Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip : Xten Grip

: Xten Grip Optic: Player preference

The FSS Hurricane is a player’s best bet when it comes to an SMG that can melt enemies at close range and perform solidly at medium range. For those longer-range encounters, a sniper rifle is still the best bet.

With Warzone 2.0 having only just launched, players are sure to keep experimenting with different weapons and attachments, finding new combinations that work especially well for the new battle royale experience.

This guide will continue to be updated with new meta builds. For now, the FSS Hurricane is our top choice when making that first Custom Loadout.

