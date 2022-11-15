Best Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Bryson B90 Class Build (Shotgun Sniper)

The best Modern Warfare 2 Bryson B90 class build transforms the weapon from an okay close-range gun to an incredible “shotgun sniper.” Players who select the right attachments can enjoy increased damage and range. Here the best MW2 Bryson B90 class build.

What is the best MW2 Bryson B90 class build

The best MW2 Bryson B90 class build turns the shotgun into a one-shot killing machine. The following attachments turn the Bryson B90 into a “sniper shotgun.”

Muzzle: SA SCHWEIGEN DX

Barrel: 21.5″ BRYSON SHREDDER

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Ammunition: 12 GAUGE SLUG

Optic: Player preference

Tuning the attachments to provide the best Damage Range will help this weapon remain a one-shot kill over longer distances.

While this weapon is currently very powerful, it’s likely that developer Infinity Ward is working on a balance patch that may impact this weapon. Therefore, those hoping to take advantage of this incredible shotgun should do so sooner rather than later.

For those going for the Mastery camos, this class build is great for quickly completing the various required challenges.

For more Call of Duty guides, here’s the need-to-know information about a potential MW2 Theater Mode release date. And here’s a breakdown of the best Modern Warfare 2 Kastov-74u build.