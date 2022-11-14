MW2 Theater Mode Release Date

Is There a Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Theater Mode Release Date?

By Mack Ashworth

Those wondering if there’s a Modern Warfare 2 Theater Mode release date no doubt want to start making their own montages or gameplay commentaries for YouTube. Being able to rewatch those standout games would be huge for a budding creator. Here’s the need-to-know info about an MW2 Theater mode release date.

Is there an MW2 Theater Mode release date?

Rather than a Theater Mode releasing specifically for Modern Warfare 2, it’s instead expected that a capture feature will soon be implemented across all current Call of Duty experiences. So Theater Mode will release for MW2, Warzone, and future installments.

Reports of a Theater Mode being implemented more “broadly” come from CharlieIntel, who posted the following on Twitter:

If this report proves to be accurate, a Theater Mode should eventually be added and would be used across all Call of Duty experiences.

Having a Theater Mode in all CoD modes would let players watch their best games and make montages with their all-time greatest kills and streaks. At the time of writing, players have to turn to third-party solutions like the built-in console capture or capture cards from the likes of Elgato, Avermedia, and other companies.

