What Is the Best Modern Warfare 2 Kastov-74u Build?

Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer has been out for less than a week and players have already latched on to an OP weapon: the Kastov-74u. This variant of the AK74u clearly outclasses all other assault rifles and can be made into an almost unstoppable killing machine with the right attachments. What are the right attachments? I’m glad you asked. Below is the best MW2 Kastov-74u build including the best muzzle, underbarrel, and rear grip.

Best MW2 Kastov-74u build with attachments

Weapon: Kastov-74u

Optic: Optional (Will impact ADS speed.)

Muzzle: Corvus Slash Gen. 2

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

Unlike previous Call of Duty games, sometimes fewer attachments are better. Using the build above allows for a nice balance between manageable recoil and fast enough aim-down-sight time.

This Kastov-74u build is best suited to those who play more aggressively, rushing in close for the kill. At longer ranges, players may want to swap out attachments to prioritize recoil control and general accuracy, as aim-down-sight time becomes less of an issue.

