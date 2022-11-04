Modern Warfare 2 Prestige: How to Rank up Past Level 55 in MW2

Prestiging in Modern Warfare 2 works a little differently to older games, with the ability to prestige not available at launch during “Season 0.” Instead, players hit level 55 and stay there, with no ability to rank up any further. For those unfamiliar with this system, here’s the full breakdown of how to prestige in MW2.

How to prestige in Modern Warfare 2

To prestige in Modern Warfare 2, players must:

Wait for a new season to launch.

Level up from 1 to 55.

After maxing out the XP meter at 55, users will automatically prestige.

Continue to complete 55 levels of each prestige to move to the next prestige rank.

It’s worth noting that, if progression mirrors recent CoD titles, each season will have a cap on the number of times a player can prestige. With each new season, more prestige ranks will unlock.

How to rank up past level 55 in MW2

To rank up past level 55 in MW2, players must wait for a new season to launch.

Upon booting the game into the new season, players will be at level 1 and be tasked with leveling up past 55 to the next prestige.

