Is There a Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Infected Release Date?

While Modern Warfare 2 is filled to the brim with more traditional game modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Search and Destroy, fun game types like Infected are sadly missing. That is, they are missing right now, as reports suggest that Infected will be added to the game in a post-launch update. Here’s the need-to-know info about an MW2 Infected release date.

Is Infected coming to Modern Warfare 2?

An Infected mode is expected to be added to Modern Warfare 2 in a post-launch patch. It’s expected to be included as part of a new season’s content drop.

Reputable leaker @TheGhostOfHope revealed a list of game modes that will reportedly be coming to the game. The list includes Infected.

Modes coming to #ModernWarfareII:



Reinforce

Drop Zone

Gun Game

Infected

Uplink

Cranked

Cyber Attack

Team Defender

Grind — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 30, 2022

The MW2 Infected mode release date has yet to be confirmed. In fact, developer Infinity Ward has yet to officially announce the mode in the first place.

As more information is revealed, this post will be updated. Until then, players will have to busy themselves with less exciting modes like TDM and Domination.

