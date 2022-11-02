Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Best Search and Destroy Class Loadout

As one of the more tactical game modes, Modern Warfare 2‘s Search and Destroy mode demands carefully planned class loadouts, as the lack of respawns means that any mistakes go heavily punished. Thankfully, this guide breaks down our recommended SnD loadout for quick kills and rapid flanks. Here is the best MW2 Search and Destroy class loadout.

What is the best MW2 Search and Destroy loadout?

The best MW2 Search and Destroy loadout for the general player is:

Primary: Lachmann Sub (MP5)

Primary Attachments: Lockshot KT85 Muzzle, Lockgrip Precision-40 Underbarrel, No Stock, LM Cronus Grip Rear Grip, and 40-Round Mag.

Secondary: X13 Auto

Tactical: Flash/Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex/Grenade

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Tracker, Quick Fix/Focus, High Alert/Bird’s-Eye

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

The above class is fantastic for running and gunning within Search and Destroy. It allows players to be aggressive to push an objective, while also working well to quickly outflank enemies when defending.

For those who prefer to play slow and steady, the SMG can be swapped out for your preferred AR. This M4 loadout is especially good!

For more Call of Duty guides, here’s how to shoot underwater in MW2. And here’s the need-to-know info about the Gunfight mode.