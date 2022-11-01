Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Gunfight Mode Release Date: Is It Being Added?

If you’re anything like me, you’re desperate to know if there’s news of a Modern Warfare 2 Gunfight mode release date. The 2v2, 3v3, etc. mode was awesome in the 2019 release and would surely be a great addition to MW2. So where is it? Here’s the up-to-date information.

Though Infinity Ward has yet to mention the mode, let alone a concrete release date, Gunfight will hopefully be added to MW2 in a future patch.

As one of the best new modes introduced with the Modern Warfare (2019) reboot, it’s expected that Gunfight will make a return, especially when you consider how it was added to Treyarch’s CoD: Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfight was added to Cold War in a post-launch patch that was rolled out during December. Therefore, if Infinity Ward is following a similar rollout plan, MW2 players could see the mode added before or during December.

What’s more, the often accurate leaker, @TheGhostOfHope has tweeted that Gun Fight will be coming during Season 1:

Despite this, Infinity Ward hasn’t yet confirmed its plans to add Gunfight, so don’t be too disappointed in the unlikely event of it never being added. Keep those fingers crossed!

