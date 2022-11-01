Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Bipod Missing: Why Was The Attachment Removed?

Are you wondering why the Modern Warfare 2 bipod has been removed? Well, the latest update from developer Infinity Ward has temporarily disabled the attachment, along with fixing bugs for care packages and missing killstreaks. But why was the bipod mount singled out? Well, some Call of Duty players have somehow figured out that using a bipod glitch could send themselves hurling into the air, so that they can perform a ridiculous trickshot before landing. This may be a perfect moment for a TikTok, but it may be getting out of hand.

Why was the Modern Warfare 2 bipod removed?

While Infinity Ward has only briefly stated that the bipod mount was “temporarily disabled” in a tweet without mentioning any reasons, it was most likely removed due to a trickshot glitch.

The following changes are now live in #MWII after an update:



– Temporarily disabling the bipod mount

– Fixed care package bug in Hardpoint

– Fixed bug for missing killstreaks or perk in-match — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 31, 2022

Several Modern Warfare 2 streamers, like DeanoBeano in this clip, reveal that players can yeet themselves into the air by jumping onto a slanted surface, going prone, aiming downwards, and attempting to mount on the surface with the bipod. This trickshot won’t put any points on the board, but it has made many players try to do this in games, with apparently enough frequency to force Infinity Ward to stamp it out.

Don’t worry, though. The Modern Warfare 2 bipod, as well as weapon tuning, will make a return eventually once the developers can test out the mount attachment thoroughly. When exactly that will happen, however, is anyone’s guess.