Modern Warfare (MW2) 2 XP Glitch: How to Level Weapons Fast Using Tank

Two notable Modern Warfare 2 XP glitches and exploits have gone relatively unnoticed by Infinity Ward, for now at least. It’s up to you whether it’s worth using these Call of Duty bugs so that you can level up weapons fast. That said, the light tank has provided a couple of ways to gain experience points far faster than you normally should. So you might as well take the opportunity to use the glitch, exploit, bug, or whatever you want to call it before they are patched out.

Method 1: Use Light Tank in Ground War

This method is to gain XP fast requires that you create a custom class and use the light tank in Ground War mode:

Create a Custom Class with the weapon you want to level in either the primary or secondary slot. Select Ground War multiplayer game mode and select the Custom Class. Be first to grab a Light Tank or APC, with the weapon equipped when entering it. Kills you get and objectives you complete while using the vehicle will add XP to your weapon.

Method 2: Throw suppression mine on a Light Tank

This method is extremely hard to execute, but if you can manage to do it, you will gain a ridiculous amount of experience points (as shown in this Reddit thread and the TikTok video posted above).