Modern Warfare 2 Audio Bug Fix: Can’t Hear Footsteps or Explosions in MW2

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 audio bug is plaguing gamers on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Thankfully, there are some workarounds to help solve the issue. Here’s how to fix the MW2 audio bug that mutes footsteps, explosions, killstreaks, and other critical sounds.

How to fix the Modern Warfare 2 audio bugs

To fix the Modern Warfare 2 audio bugs, players should:

Reboot the game. First things first, a reboot is absolutely worth doing to see if this simple solution can fix the issue.

Try a different audio device. If using a headset, try seeing if the audio works through TV speakers, and vice versa.

Disable any audio effects including virtual surround sound. Turn off surround sound to see if the additional processing is causing the issue.

If using a wired connection, ensure cables are plugged all of the way in. It may sound obvious, but a cable only halfway in can limit the sounds that are heard.

Wait for a fix to be rolled out. At the time of writing, it’s Call of Duty launch day, which is rarely without its problems. Waiting it out until the weekend is over can limit frustration.



The good news is that Infinity Ward has acknowledged the issues, at least on PS4, and so should be working on a fix.

We are investigating audio continuity issues on PS4. Updates to follow. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 28, 2022

For more Call of Duty guides, here’s how to unlock the gold camo in MW2. And here’s all the info you need about the missing Barracks and KD ratio.