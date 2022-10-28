Modern Warfare 2: How To Unlock Gold Camo in MW2

Unlocking the gold camo in MW2 works a little differently this time around. In fact, it seems easier than ever for players to grind out the Modern Warfare 2 gold weapon skin unlocked. Once players know how, they’ll be unlocking them with ease. Here’s how to unlock gold camo in MW2.

How To Unlock Gold Camo in MW2

To unlock gold camo in MW2, players must:

Unlock and complete a weapon’s Base Camo Challenges. Base Camo Challenges become available as you level up a weapon.

There are a maximum of four Base Camo Challenges to complete. Once all of them have been completed, the Gold Camo Challenge will appear. Complete the Gold Camo Challenge to unlock the gold skin for that weapon.

After unlocking the gold camo, it can be applied to the weapon (and that weapon only). Of course, the gold camo is only one of the Mastery Camos to be earned with MW2. For completionists out there looking to unlock them all, the grind is only just beginning!

For other Call of Duty guides, those wondering if they can check their MW2 KD ratio will get the definitive answer here. And here’s why the Modern Warfare 2 hardcore modes are missing.