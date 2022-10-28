Modern Warfare 2: Can You Check KD Ratio in MW2?

Those looking for the missing Modern Warfare 2 KD ratio statistic have come to the right place. Here’s the definitive answer to “Can you check your KD ratio in MW2?” Unfortunately, many players aren’t going to be happy with the news, as there’s no Barracks or Combat Record.

How do I see my KD ratio in MW2?

Outside of the KD ratio that appears at the end of a match, it’s not currently possible for players to see their overall KD ratio in MW2 multiplayer.

There is no Barracks or Combat Record. KD ratio is currently hidden from players and it’s not possible to view the KD of others either.

It’s possible that developer Infinity Ward will eventually make it possible for players to check their MW2 KD ratio in-game or through an official website online but, at the time of writing, there is currently no way to see it.

Only by tallying up all of your kills and deaths can players work out their kill/death ratio, which would be a very tricky feat to keep up with!

