Modern Warfare 2 Guns Not Unlocking: Why Are Weapon Platforms Still Locked After Meeting Requirements?

A bug is preventing users from unlocking guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In particular, even after meeting the requirements, weapon platforms aren’t unlocking. Unfortunately, this progression glitch seems to be associated with another problem that’s currently afflicting MW2.

Why aren’t weapon platforms unlocking in Modern Warfare 2?

The bug preventing weapon platforms from unlocking in Modern Warfare 2 seems to be a result of gun tuning being temporarily disabled. Social media users report that even after they meet the prerequisites to unlock a gun, the lock icon remains, and they can’t equip it.

Unfortunately, this bug hasn’t been acknowledged by Infinity Ward, and we’re not sure how many people it’s affecting. Some users also report that attachments are starting to relock themselves and that player level unlocks are also being affected.

The only fix we’ve seen reported for this problem so far is restarting the game. It seems like tuning being locked is at least temporarily affecting the entire progression system.

It could have been a smoother launch for Modern Warfare 2. Instead, issues with crashing, disconnections, and stuttering have plagued the game. Of course, call of Duty releases always have problems, but this is the worst one we’ve seen since the Modern Warfare reboot released in 2019.