Modern Warfare 2 ‘Fetching Account Data From Platform’ Stuck Fix

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 “Fetching account date from platform” stuck message is impacting many players across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. This MW2 stuck message prevents users from playing online multiplayer. Thankfully, there are some workarounds to help solve this issue. Here’s how to fix the MW2 “Fetching account data from platform” stuck bug.

How to fix the MW2 “Fetching account data from platform” stuck message

To fix the MW2 “Fetching account data” stuck message, players should do the following:

If possible, force open Quick Settings and then back out again. This solution helps with other stuck error messages, and so is worth a try with the “Fetching account data” message.

Restart the game. While it might be a simple suggestion, restarting the game forces it to reconnect to the game servers. This gives your account data another chance to be successfully fetched.

Reboot the console. A system restart can be a mysterious solution to many different issues. Give it a try here.

Monitor the Infinity Ward Twitter account for new updates. The developer is being very transparent about what errors it is working on.



If the error message continues to appear and be stuck, reaching out to Activision Support is the next best step.

