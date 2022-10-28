Modern Warfare 2 Loadout Locked Fix: How To Unlock MW2 Custom Class

Trying to track down a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 loadout locked fix is not what players want to be doing on launch day. Unfortunately, this is the case for many players across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Thankfully, there are some workarounds to help solve the MW2 locked loadout issue. Here’s how to fix the MW2 loadout bug.

How to fix the MW2 loadout locked bug

To fix the Modern Warfare 2 loadout locked bug, players should:

Try rebooting the game. A reboot forces MW2 to reconnect to servers and resync progression. This includes any level-ups and the things they unlock, including custom loadout slots.

Increase your level. Some users report that simply playing more with the default classes will re-unlock custom loadout slots that have become bugged.

Wait for an official fix. Infinity Ward has been regularly tweeting out updates about what the development team is currently working on. Monitor the Twitter feed here for the latest information.



Sadly, there’s only so much that can be done on the player’s side. If none of the above solutions help fix the issue, contacting Activision Support is the next best step.

