Modern Warfare 2 Neymar and Pogba World Cup Skins Leak Online

Rumors of a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 World Cup collaboration started earlier this month when a renowned leaker revealed a list of soccer players that were listed as Operators within the game. Among those names were Neymar and Pogba, and now leaked images of the pair in Modern Warfare 2 Operator gear seem to suggest there will indeed be an upcoming World Cup collaboration with soccer player skins.

A first look at Modern Warfare 2 World Cup skins

The images show both Neymar and Pogba in Operator gear as revealed by dataminer CodSploitz, although they have since been removed. For those who are really curious, Reddit user ywhine has uploaded the images onto Imgur if you want to take a look.

A Modern Warfare 2 World Cup collaboration now seems more likely to be on the cards when the sports event is held next month. Other names that were thrown into the ring as potential Operators are:

Aksel

Connor

Gromsco

Klaus

Luna

Messi

Roze

Reyes

Bear in mind that neither Infinity Ward nor Activision have confirmed a World Cup collaboration, or whether the leaked images are real, so take this with a pinch of salt until they say otherwise.