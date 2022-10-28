Modern Warfare 2 Crashing Xbox, PC, PS5, and PS4 Fix for MW2

Getting hit by Modern Warfare 2 crashing Xbox, PC, PS5, and PS4 issues is not how players want to experience the new Call of Duty game. Unfortunately, that is seemingly the case for a lot of players. Thankfully, there are ways to help stop the crashing. Here’s how to fix the MW2 crashing issue on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation consoles, and PC.

How to fix Modern Warfare 2 crashing on Xbox, PC, PS5, and PS4

MW2 Xbox crashing fix

Restart the game and/or console. Sometimes a simple restart can help by giving the game another chance at booting correctly.

Install the latest game update. Forcing games to check for updates is sometimes necessary, as automatic updates aren’t always quick to roll out.

Make sure the console has good ventilation. While it’s convenient to stuff the Xbox in a TV cabinet and shut the door, that is likely to lead to overheating issues and the console will shut down to protect itself.



MW2 PS5 and PS4 crashing fix

Ensure the latest game updates are downloaded.

Restart the PlayStation console and try again.

Ensure the PS5 or PS4 is placed in an area where it has access to cool air.

MW2 PC crashing fix

Make sure the latest graphics card driver is installed.

Shut down any unnecessary applications that are running in the background.

Disable any overlays that could be conflicting with the game.

Monitor the temperature of PC components to ensure that they are suitably cooled.

If the above fixes don’t help to solve the issue, reaching out to Activision Support is the next best step.

