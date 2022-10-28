Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) M4 Class: What’s the Best M4 Build?

It’s no surprise that the Modern Warfare 2 M4 class is one of the most popular builds in the game, and rightfully so. As the description of the weapon suggests, the M4 is one of the best all-around mid-range weapons that is reliable and flexible in many combat scenarios. Though it many not be as blisteringly fast as the FSS Hurricane or Lachmann SMGs, the M4 has high versatility and thus has a lot of viable attachment options for loadouts, but you’ll want to focus on high ADS speed and increasing sprint to fire speed. Anything to get the weapon out faster while on the move is key.

What are the best attachments for a M4 build?

Here are our picks for the best attachments for a M4 build:

Receiver : M4

: M4 Barrel : Hightower 20″ Barrel

Underbarrel : FSS SharkFin 90 (VX Pineapple is also viable)

: Hightower 20″ Barrel : FSS SharkFin 90 (VX Pineapple is also viable) Grip : Sakin ZX Grip, with tuning toward sprint to fire speed

: Sakin ZX Grip, with tuning toward sprint to fire speed Magazine: 45 Round Mag (NOT the 60 Round Mag)

If you use the five attachments above, you can create an M4 loadout with barely any recoil, fast ADS speed, and better sprint to fire speed so that you aren’t caught flat-footed while dashing around the map. The M4 receiver is an obvious pick. The Hightower 20″ Barrel will increase bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control, while the FSS SharkFin 90 will enhance aiming idle stability without any drawbacks. The Sakin ZX Grip can be adjusted through tuning, which unlocks when you reach max level 20 with the M4 (get that golden skin!), to open the option for increasing sprint to fire speed. Last but not least, the 45 round mag will give you enough ammo to clear crowds without needing to reload.

That said, here are several additional attachments options that we recommend you try to suit your personal preferences:

Optic : Cronen Mini Red Dot

: Cronen Mini Red Dot Muzzle : Echoline GS-X or F-Tac Castle Comp

: Echoline GS-X or F-Tac Castle Comp Stock : Demo Fade Pro Stock or Corio Precio Factory

: Demo Fade Pro Stock or Corio Precio Factory Laser: 4MW Laser Box or Schlager PEQ Box IV

What are the best perks for a M4 loadout?

We suggest using the following perks and loadout options for your Modern Warfare 2 M4 build:

Basic Perk 1 : Battle Hardened (or Overkill for Signal 50 sniper rifle)

: Battle Hardened (or Overkill for Signal 50 sniper rifle) Basic Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Bonus Perk : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Ultimate Per k: Ghost

k: Ghost Secondary : X19 Auto

: X19 Auto Tactical : Stun Grenade

Lethal : Semtex

: Stun Grenade : Semtex Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Battle Hardened is a strong base perk that will reduce the effect of all sorts of grenades, though Overkill is a good choice too if you want a solid second primary weapon like the Signal 50 sniper rifle. Both Double Time and Fast Hands will increase your sprint speed and reload speed, while Ghost is great for avoiding sensors so that you can get the drop on unsuspecting targets.

The X13 Auto is a fantastic choice for a secondary gun in general. Stun Grenades will allow you to incapacitate enemies for a short while, which has strong synergy with Ghost. For high damage, you can occasionally throw out the sticky Semtex grenade for surprise explosions. The Munitions Box will ensure that you and your teammates are well-stocked and that your M4 magazine remains full.