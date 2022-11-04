Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Map Glitch List: Out-of-Map Glitches to Watch Out For

With a new Call of Duty game comes new out-of-map glitches. Once discovered by cunning players/cheaters, these out-of-bounds positions can provide the perfect vantage point to take enemies down with an unfair advantage. The best way to combat Modern Warfare 2 map glitches is to know where players can get to. Here’s a list of all MW2 map glitches that players should watch out for.

All Modern Warfare 2 Map Glitch List

Here are all of the MW2 maps with out-of-map glitches:

Crown Raceway Out of Map Glitch Combining Loadout Drops, Deployable Covers, and Semtex allows players to gradually climb up to the top of the map. From the top of the map, players can shoot down at enemies. To stop enemies using this glitch, players will want to keep an eye out for loadout drops coming in. If a loadout drop is deployed, it’s possible that enemies will be trying this glitch.

Guijarro Inside Walls Glitch Players can get inside the wall that overlooks the main route through the map. Cheaters using this glitch can see out of the wall and fire at enemies. To combat this glitch, pay attention to killcams to see where the enemy is. Fire back through the wall to try and kill them.

Embassy High Ledge Glitch It’s possible for players to run on top of the entire wall that surrounds the map. Players use a Deployable Cover to achieve this glitch. Thankfully, it’s easy to spot players doing this glitch as they are high off the ground and don’t have much cover.

El Asilo Inside Walls Glitch Using Deployable Covers, players can break through a wall and exit the map. From this position, they can shoot out at enemies and get easy kills. This is a tough glitch to combat. Hopefully Infinity Ward works quickly on a fix.



