Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Map Glitch List: Out-of-Map Glitches to Watch Out For

With a new Call of Duty game comes new out-of-map glitches. Once discovered by cunning players/cheaters, these out-of-bounds positions can provide the perfect vantage point to take enemies down with an unfair advantage. The best way to combat Modern Warfare 2 map glitches is to know where players can get to. Here’s a list of all MW2 map glitches that players should watch out for.
All Modern Warfare 2 Map Glitch List
Here are all of the MW2 maps with out-of-map glitches:
- Crown Raceway Out of Map Glitch
- Combining Loadout Drops, Deployable Covers, and Semtex allows players to gradually climb up to the top of the map.
- From the top of the map, players can shoot down at enemies.
- To stop enemies using this glitch, players will want to keep an eye out for loadout drops coming in. If a loadout drop is deployed, it’s possible that enemies will be trying this glitch.
- Guijarro Inside Walls Glitch
- Players can get inside the wall that overlooks the main route through the map.
- Cheaters using this glitch can see out of the wall and fire at enemies.
- To combat this glitch, pay attention to killcams to see where the enemy is.
- Fire back through the wall to try and kill them.
- Embassy High Ledge Glitch
- It’s possible for players to run on top of the entire wall that surrounds the map.
- Players use a Deployable Cover to achieve this glitch.
- Thankfully, it’s easy to spot players doing this glitch as they are high off the ground and don’t have much cover.
- El Asilo Inside Walls Glitch
- Using Deployable Covers, players can break through a wall and exit the map.
- From this position, they can shoot out at enemies and get easy kills.
- This is a tough glitch to combat. Hopefully Infinity Ward works quickly on a fix.
For more Call of Duty guides, here’s how to play MW2 local multiplayer with friends in split-screen. And here’s a breakdown of the best Modern Warfare 2 Search and Destroy class.