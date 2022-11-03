Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Split-Screen Co-Op: How to Play Local Multiplayer

You may be wondering if Modern Warfare 2 split-screen co-op is available in the latest Call of Duty game. Past CoD games allowed you and a friend to enjoy the campaign and multiplayer from the comfort of your couch. But with so many features now disabled by Infinity Ward, is MW2 split-screen still possible? Can you play local multiplayer?

How to Play Split-Screen in Modern Warfare 2

Yes, actually, Modern Warfare 2 split-screen is available. It’s a bit of a surprise, since local co-op has been gradually removed from many multiplayer games over the last console generation, but Activision and Infinity Ward have kept to their guns. Here’s how to play local co-op in the game:

Make sure that both you and your friend have a Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus subscription Also make sure you and your friend have a tied Activision account Head to the multiplayer section of the game Connect a second controller, with your friend signing in appropriately

Unfortunately, PC players do not have access to local multiplayer through split-screen, which isn’t much of a shock given that prior PC versions of Call of Duty have lacked the feature.

For more guides on Modern Warfare 2, here’s how to shoot underwater and how to unlock the gold camo for weapons.