Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Cheats: Aimbot, Wallhack, Rapid Fire

Cheaters are already starting to pop up in Modern Warfare 2. Cheats including aimbot, wallhack, and rapid fire have all been spotted in-game. Here’s the full list of MW2 cheats and instructions on how to spot cheaters in-game and report them.

All Modern Warfare 2 cheats list

Aimbot A player’s aim quickly snaps onto players and tracks them.

Wallhack Allows a player to see enemies through walls.

Rapid Fire Gives players the ability to rapidly fire their weapon, usually combined with semi-automatic guns.



The above cheats are already being advertised by known cheat and hack distributors (that we won’t be linking to).

GameRevolution has clear evidence of an aimbot being used in the game. The player’s aim snaps to targets in an unnatural way.

How to spot cheaters in Modern Warfare 2

To spot cheaters in Modern Warfare 2, players will want to watch the killcam following any suspicious deaths.

Seeing the kill from the enemy’s point of view will usually make it clear whether or not they were cheating.

How to report cheaters in MW2

To report cheaters in MW2, simply highlight their username on the leaderboard and select “Report Player.”

