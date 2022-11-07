Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Player Count: How Many Players in 2022?

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 now available across all systems, many are wondering just how many people are playing MW2. With a little help from Steam’s own figures and extrapolating that across other platforms, it’s possible to get an idea of how many fans are playing the new Call of Duty game.

What is the Modern Warfare 2 player count?

The Modern Warfare 2 player count is between 3-10 million people.

At the time of writing, the game has a peak concurrent player count of 300,000 on Steam for PC. If we assume the same figures for Battle.net, and increased figures for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, 3 million concurrent players seems like a sensible estimate for the minimum.

The 10 million maximum is based on Activision stating that it had garnered $800 million in revenue upon the game’s launch. $800 million divided by $80 (the median amount of the various MW2 editions) equals 10 million.

Until Activision officially discloses just how many players are playing MW2, estimates like the above are the best that we can do.

