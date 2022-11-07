Modern Warfare 2 Calling Card Glitch: Unlock More Cards in MW2

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Calling Card glitch is simple to do, once you know how. This lets players unlock and equip more Calling Cards in MW2. Though this glitch is pretty harmless and doesn’t impact others’ gameplay, it is likely to be fixed soon.

How to do the Modern Warfare 2 Calling Card glitch

Go to the MW2 Multiplayer main menu.

Select “Private Match” and then choose “Create Private Match.”

Select a game mode.

Wait around 50 seconds until the game has loaded.

Go to the Profile menu and select “Edit Showcase.”

Select “Calling Card” and you’ll find all Calling Cards are unlocked and available.

Select the Calling Card and/or Emblem that you wish to equip.

Exit the Private Match lobby and the selected Calling Card will be equipped.

Note that this glitch is certainly not intentional and developer Infinity Ward is likely to be working on a fix.

How to unlock more MW2 Calling Cards without using a glitch

To unlock MW2 Calling Cards without using a glitch, players must:

Complete the campaign. There are four campaign-exclusive Calling Cards.

Complete Mastery Challenges. By focusing on mastering a particular weapon, players can unlock Calling Cards.

Unlock them through the upcoming Battle Pass and Store. Once Season 1 goes live on November 16, players will be able to unlock new Calling Cards through the Season Pass and in-game store.



