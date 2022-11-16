Warzone 2.0 Best Perk Package: Which Perks To Choose?

Choosing the best Perk Package in Warzone 2.0 can give players a big advantage. However, with many Perk Packages to choose from, it can be tricky to know which one is best. Here is the Warzone 2.0 best Perk Package.

What is the best Perk Package in Warzone 2.0?

The best Perk Package in Warzone 2.0 is Warden.

The Warden Perk Package includes the following four Perks:

Double Time Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%.

Strong Arm Throw equipment farther and see a preview of the trajectory.

Fast Hands Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

Overclock Field Upgrades are rechargeable and you can store an additional charge. Charge rate decreased by 20%.



The Warden Perk Package is the best because all four Perks come in useful during the early, mid, and late stages of a Warzone 2.0 match.

Double Time grants better movement, while Strong Arm boosts accuracy with tactical and lethal equipment. Fast Hands can come in clutch during intense firefights where quicker reloads and weapon swaps play a big part in getting the win. Overlock is a killer Perk for refilling Field Upgrades, which are a vital resource in Warzone 2.0.

