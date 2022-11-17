Are There MW2 and Warzone 2 Creator Codes?

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Creator Codes could be used by fans when making in-game purchases to give their favorite creators a nice kickback. At the time of writing, however, Creator Codes don’t appear to be in either game. Here’s the up-to-date information on Creator Codes and, when they are available, and an updated list of available codes.

MW2 and Warzone 2 Creator Codes list

Here is an updated list of MW2 and Warzone 2 Creator Codes:

TBC

TBA

TBD

At the time of writing, there aren’t yet any Creator Codes available for Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. That means there’s currently no way for fans to support their creators by using codes when making in-game purchases.

Creator Codes help to incentivize many creators to continue playing and covering the game. As they promote the game to their audience, viewers often use their codes when purchasing skins, battle passes, or other digital items. This provides money to creators, further encouraging them to cover Call of Duty. Therefore, it’s likely that the developers will be working hard to implement Creator Codes again.

For more Call of Duty guides, here’s the best sniper rifle class for Warzone 2. And here’s an explainer for the pesky instant death bug that is currently affecting Warzone 2 players.