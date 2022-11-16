Warzone 2.0 Instant Death Bug: Why Am I Not Getting Knocked?

The Warzone 2.0 instant death bug is impacting players on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Here’s an explainer on why players aren’t getting knocked and so can’t get revived.

What is the Warzone 2.0 instant death bug?

The Warzone 2.0 instant death bug is where players instantly die instead of getting knocked. This means that they are instantly sent to the Gulag or eliminated from the game, rather than being knocked down and having the potential to be revived.

With the knocked-down gameplay mechanic being a crucial part of team game modes, this is surely not intended by the developers and can be very frustrating for players to deal with.

When will the Warzone 2.0 instant death bug be fixed?

At the time of writing, the Warzone 2.0 instant death bug hasn’t been acknowledged by the developers.

As the game has only just launched, there’s likely to be a wide range of bugs that will need squashing over the next few weeks and months. The instant death bug is sure to be one of the more pressing issues, so hopefully the devs are working on a fix and can roll it out sooner rather than later.

For more Call of Duty guides, here’s the best MW2 Kastov-74u build. And here’s a list of the MW2 map glitches that players have found.