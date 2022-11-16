Here is the best Warzone 2.0 sniper rifle class loadout. This guide lists the best sniper in the game, the MCPR-300, and the attachments players will want to use to get the best damage range and velocity, both of which are vital for long-range engagements.

What is the best Warzone 2.0 sniper rifle class loadout?

The best Warzone 2.0 sniper rifle class loadout is:

Weapon: MCPR-300

Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

Magazine: 5 Round Mag

The above sniper rifle loadout prioritizes damage range and high velocity. These two stats are crucial for Warzone 2.0, as sniper battles often take place over longer ranges.

What’s more, as players aren’t liking to be using a sniper rifle in close-quarters engagements, the MCPR-300 can be further turned to have even better damage range.

While the Signal 50 can output big damage, its lack of range can be a real problem in Warzone 2.0. Therefore, when it comes to the Signal 50 vs MCPR-300 for Warzone 2.0, we opt for the latter.

