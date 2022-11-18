With the new battle royale experience having fully launched, players are understandably eager to know “Can you check Warzone 2 stats and KD ratio?” With some measuring their success on how many kills they get, stats can be important. Here’s how to check stats in Warzone 2.

How to check Warzone 2 stats and KD ratio

Once available, players will be able to check their Warzone 2 stats and KD ratio by:

Boot into Warzone 2. At the main menu, select the Six-Dotted Square icon in the top-right. Choose “Stats.” Select “Warzone 2.” View your Warzone 2 stats and KD ratio.

At the time of writing, however, only Modern Warfare 2 stats are available from this menu.

Why can’t I see my Warzone 2 stats?

For now, Warzone 2 stats are not part of the Call of Duty “Stats” page.

The developer hasn’t yet acknowledged this, but it’s expected that Warzone 2 stats will eventually be added to this page sometime after launch.

For now, the only want for players to work out their KD ratio and other stats is to track them manually. That means noting down all kills and deaths across all matches. Obviously, this is not ideal.

