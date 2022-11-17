Warzone 2 Can’t Buy Back: Why Can’t I Redeploy Squadmates?

The Warzone 2 can’t buy back issue is not fun to go up against in the middle of an intense game of battle royale. Those wondering “Why can’t I Redeploy Squadmates?” may not like the answer that follows. Here’s why you can’t buy back players in Warzone 2.

Why can’t I buy back players in Warzone 2?

Not all Warzone 2 Buy Stations let players buy back squadmates. There is a limit on the number of players that can be bought back from each station, forcing players to choose carefully.

If an enemy has interacted with the Buy Station ahead of you, it’s possible that they have used up all of the Redeploy Squadmates options.

To buy back players in Warzone 2, players must:

Have a player that has both died and lost their fight in the Gulag. Collect $4,000 to be able to pay for a buy back. Find a Buy Station by looking at the map and locating a shopping cart icon. Interact with the Buy Station. Hope to see “Redeploy Squadmates” and select a teammate to revive.

