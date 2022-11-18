Warzone 2 Not Loading Into Game Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

Looking for a Warzone 2 not loading into game fix is not how PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox players want to spend their first few days with the game. Sadly, this is the case for some. Happily, there are some workarounds to help solve the issue. Here’s how to fix Warzone 2 not loading into games and taking forever to load.

How to fix Warzone 2 not loading into game

To fix Warzone 2 not loading into the game on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One, players should:

Try disabling crossplay. If the option is available on your platform, head to Settings > Account & Network > Crossplay and turn it off. You can then enable it again if you have friends on other platforms who are attempting to join.

Get a different player to host the game. Swapping hosts has proven to fix issues like this on MW2 and now Warzone 2.

Have all players restart the game. Getting all players in the party to restart the game can fix issues like this.

Check the game’s social media accounts to see if there are any problems. The official Call of Duty Twitter account is worth monitoring. The developer, Raven Software, also posts to Twitter.



To keep an eye on what the developers are working on, bookmarking Warzone 2 Trello board can be a good idea.

For additional assistance, reaching out to Activision Support here is a good next step.

