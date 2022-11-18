Warzone 2 Quick Loadout: How To Get Loadouts Fast at Match Start

Getting a quick loadout in Warzone 2 is key to dominating a game. Players who get their own custom weapon class, equipment, and Perks get the advantage over the majority of players in the lobby, especially in the early game. Here’s how to get custom loadouts fast at the start of a Warzone 2 match.

How to get custom loadouts quickly in Warzone 2

The fastest way to get a custom loadout in Warzone 2 is to visit a Stronghold and beat the A.I. enemies there.

The second quickest way to get a custom loadout is to use a Black Site Key to access and take over a Black Site for a custom loadout reward.

Finally, the third fastest way to get a custom loadout in Warzone 2 is to wait for planes to fly overhead to deliver Loadout Drops. Players will want to quickly make their way to these drops to secure a custom loadout.

While Buy Stations can be used to purchase custom weapon classes, they can’t be used to purchase full custom loadouts. That means players can’t get Perks, equipment, or other goodies from Buy Stations.

For more Warzone 2 guides, here’s how to fix the footstep audio that prevents players from hearing enemies. And here’s how to check Warzone 2 stats including player KD ratios.