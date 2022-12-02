Warhammer 40K: Darktide Name Validation Failed Error Fix

There are a few fixes for the Warhammer 40K: Darktide name validation failed error. The most obvious is to try and use a different name. Alternatively, you can use the random name generator. Otherwise, you’ll have to restart the game and try again.

What causes the name validation failed error in Warhammer 40K: Darktide?

There are a couple of things that can cause the name validation error to appear in Warhammer 40K: Darktide:

You’ve entered an invalid name.

You’ve encountered a bug.

The message that accompanies the error lets you know what constitutes a valid name for a character:

“Name validation failed. Please make sure the name contains a minimum of 3 characters, and only uses alphabetical characters and hyphens.”

So that means no:

Numbers

Special Characters

Spaces

Suppose you’re trying to enter a name containing characters from the above three groups. In that case, that’s why you’re getting an error message.

Unfortunately, there’s a bug in Darktide that makes the name validation failed error appear no matter what name you enter. There are only two potential fixes we know of if this is the case:

Exit the game and reconnect.

Choose the option to randomly generate a name.

Reports indicate that randomly-generated names seem to work in Darktide no matter what. However, you can’t rename a character once you’ve confirmed your choice, so make sure it’s one you’re happy with.