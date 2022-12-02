Is There a Warhammer 40K: Darktide Error Code 2001 Fix?

Warhammer 40K: Darktide error code 2001 is one of the most frustrating issues to fix currently. Unlike some of the other error codes, which mostly have to do with server instability, 2001 can be triggered at any time by seemingly anything. As a result, the only definitive fix when you get this error is to restart the game and give it another shot, and even that might be temporary.

What causes Warhammer 40K: Darktide error code 2001?

So far, there’s no one reason for Warhammer 40K: Darktide error code 2001. The Fatshark forums have reports of people who can reproduce the error repeatedly, while many other players are unaffected.

Unfortunately, fixing error code 2001 in Darktide is more complex than the servers just being down. Here are a few of the things we’ve seen users say cause the issue:

PC doesn’t meet system requirements

It seems that even when some players meet the minimum requirements to run Darktide, bugs are causing it to take up more resources than it should. If you’re on a lower-end system, try turning all graphics options down to their lowest setting and see if that helps. If it does, you can start slowly diagnosing which setting is causing the issue by raising them one at a time.

Unstable internet connection

Error 2001 results in a disconnect, so it could be as simple as a bandwidth issue on your end or Fatshark’s.

General bugginess

Darktide just launched, so there are still bugs that need to be worked out. If error 2001 makes the game unplayable, it’s best to wait until the next update is released and try again.